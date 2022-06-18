Farmers Trust Co. Sells 185 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,055,000 after buying an additional 82,316 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,790.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,071,559 shares of company stock valued at $910,983,170 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $140.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,328. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

