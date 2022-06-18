FC Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,154,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 121,136 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 79,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 79,249 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,727,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $599,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03.

