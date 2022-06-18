FC Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FC Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.