FC Advisory LLC Sells 538 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FC Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $140.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

