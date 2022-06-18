FC Advisory LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RHS opened at $158.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.08 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.67.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

