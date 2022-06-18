FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Reaches $4.13 on Major Exchanges

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00021397 BTC on major exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $16.33 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00119570 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

