Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.52. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 1,324,691 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $354.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.