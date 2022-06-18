FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 3.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 300.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.90. 5,287,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

