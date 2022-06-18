FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 300.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. KeyCorp cut their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

