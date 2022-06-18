Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

