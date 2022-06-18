Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $25.34.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
