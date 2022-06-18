Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 99,872 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. 173,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

