Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7,419.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $35.10 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

