Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,834,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.29.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.09.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

