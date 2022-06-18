Financial Analysis: Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) versus Spire (NYSE:SR)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) and Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Spire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spire $2.24 billion 1.65 $271.70 million $4.05 17.45

Spire has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A Spire 10.94% 9.59% 2.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Spire shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Spire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Excelerate Energy and Spire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 Spire 1 6 0 0 1.86

Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus price target of 32.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.67%. Spire has a consensus price target of $71.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.65%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Spire.

Summary

Spire beats Excelerate Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.