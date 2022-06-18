Financial Contrast: Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Freedom Financial alerts:

Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Freedom Financial and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Financial 27.08% N/A N/A ICICI Bank 22.23% 13.02% 1.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Freedom Financial and ICICI Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ICICI Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freedom Financial and ICICI Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Financial $41.28 million 2.38 $10.73 million $1.50 9.87 ICICI Bank $14.08 billion 4.30 $3.36 billion $0.88 19.78

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Freedom Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats Freedom Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Financial (Get Rating)

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest-bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfer, and fraud prevention services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. It operates branch offices in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, Reston, and Manassas, Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.

About ICICI Bank (Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a network of 5,266 branches, 14,136 ATMs, 1,786 insta-banking kiosks, and 2,713 cash acceptance machines. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.