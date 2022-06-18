Financial Review: Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) versus Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hollysys Automation Technologies and Hyzon Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38

Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.06%. Hyzon Motors has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 197.78%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and Hyzon Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies $593.47 million 1.50 $89.71 million N/A N/A Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 147.92 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -30.08

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hyzon Motors.

Volatility & Risk

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats Hyzon Motors on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; and supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform. Further, it offers research and development services; and offers integrated automation control system solutions, mechanical and electrical solutions, and installation services, as well as provides medicine and healthcare, industrial digitization, and industrial information security solutions. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic China.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

