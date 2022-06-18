Financial Survey: Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Community Trust Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.15%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 2.96 $87.94 million $4.72 8.37 Horizon Bancorp $257.95 million 2.87 $87.09 million $2.05 8.29

Community Trust Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horizon Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 35.41% 12.33% 1.55% Horizon Bancorp 34.35% 13.14% 1.30%

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Horizon Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About Horizon Bancorp (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 78 full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

