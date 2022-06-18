Finxflo (FXF) Price Down 33% This Week

Finxflo (FXF) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Finxflo has a total market capitalization of $423,917.68 and $2,830.00 worth of Finxflo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Finxflo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Finxflo has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Finxflo Profile

FXF is a coin. Finxflo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,509,853 coins. Finxflo’s official Twitter account is @finxflo

According to CryptoCompare, “FinxFlo (FXF) is a global crypto brokerage designed to help traders access the best prices with an unparalleled level of transparency and efficiency. By aggregating offers from the world’s leading exchanges, FXF helps to eliminate market distortions and achieve the optimum buy or sell price for all orders. “

