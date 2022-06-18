First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.31

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.31 and traded as low as $13.63. First Bank shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 32,563 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.
About First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
