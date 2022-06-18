First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FCAP opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. First Capital has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.04.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

