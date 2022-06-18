First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,628 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 1.04% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.