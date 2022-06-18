First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 334 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,611.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

