First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

