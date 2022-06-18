First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.