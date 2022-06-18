First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 348,029 shares of company stock worth $50,325,415 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $176.85. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

