First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,886 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 818,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 237,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,251,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.