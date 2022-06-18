First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,188 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MAA opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.
In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
