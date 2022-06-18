First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 693 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $129.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

