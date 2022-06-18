First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

