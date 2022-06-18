First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $404.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.00 and a 200-day moving average of $478.24.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

