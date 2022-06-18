First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,734,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.11 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average is $146.41.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

