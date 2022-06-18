First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 86,034 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 322.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,188,000. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $128.01 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average of $144.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

