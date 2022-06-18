First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases New Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $4,960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE Y opened at $830.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $835.39 and its 200 day moving average is $743.86.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

