First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 126 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY opened at $290.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.98 and a 200-day moving average of $273.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

