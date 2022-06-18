First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 278 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,283.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $200.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.18 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

