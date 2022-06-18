First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 78,787 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 78,787 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $56.62 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.