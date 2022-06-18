First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
