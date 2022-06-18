First International Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 3,714 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

NYSE CVS opened at $88.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

