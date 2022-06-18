First Pacific Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

FPAFY stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Get First Pacific alerts:

About First Pacific (Get Rating)

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.