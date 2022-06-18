First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.26. 4,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 12,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.