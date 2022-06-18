First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Shares Down 2.9%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.89 and last traded at $34.00. 10,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 18,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.