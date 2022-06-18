First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Lifted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,433,000 after buying an additional 947,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,197,000 after buying an additional 942,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

