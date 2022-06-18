Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Fisker has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

