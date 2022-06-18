Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flughafen Zürich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

