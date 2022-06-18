Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $640.98

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 640.98 ($7.78) and traded as low as GBX 604 ($7.33). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.65), with a volume of 24,835 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSTA. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.71) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($12.14) to GBX 850 ($10.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 585.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 640.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.80. The company has a market capitalization of £385.38 million and a PE ratio of 54.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

