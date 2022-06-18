Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 168 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,305,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,350,912. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

