Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 335 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.83. 3,865,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average of $194.19. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

