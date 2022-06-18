Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.82.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.47. 2,192,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,983. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.