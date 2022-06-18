Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.90 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,079.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,262,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,555. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

