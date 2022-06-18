Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.21. 1,593,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $124.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

